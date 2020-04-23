Downed trees, power lines on Hwy 154 in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong storms early Thursday morning knocked down trees and power lines on Highway 154 between mile markers 1 and 2 near Coffeeville in Clarke County.
A tornado warning was issued for part of Clarke County shortly before 5 a.m.
Thursday is a News 5 Weather Alert Day. The entire News 5 viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 1 p.m.
