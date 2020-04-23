Downed trees, power lines on Hwy 154 in Clarke County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong storms early Thursday morning knocked down trees and power lines on Highway 154 between mile markers 1 and 2 near Coffeeville in Clarke County.

A tornado warning was issued for part of Clarke County shortly before 5 a.m.

Thursday is a News 5 Weather Alert Day. The entire News 5 viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 1 p.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories