Downed trees cause problems at dog park at Medal of Honor Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews in Mobile are still picking up debris from Hurricane Sally, but one spot still untouched by clean-up efforts is Medal of Honor’s large dog park.

Dog owners told WKRG News 5, it’s a dangerous situation.

Latajah Wilcoxon goes to the dog park every day around 4 p.m. She said, “We’ve been coming to this dog park for about two and a half years now.”

She was surprised from all the damage left by Hurricane Sally, but more so seeing all the dogs on the small side. “Some of the larger breeds, they’re very aggressive. Someone actually got bit out here the other day,” she said.

Wilcoxon said that woman, who is also a regular at the dog park, now comes less. She said, “Her dog’s at home and needs to come to the park and run off that energy, but she’s actually afraid to come now.”

Another issue, not just the size of the dogs, but the size of the inaccessible park. Wilcoxon said, “The small dog side is a whole lot smaller than the big dog side. It’s like maybe five benches out here. There’s maybe like seven or eight over there.”

Not all dog owners are seeing issues. Wendell Grouby Jr. said, “It seems to be very well. My dog is as tall as they can get and she plays with the short dogs no problem.”

All dog owners who spoke with WKRG News 5 agree, they hope the trees are removed soon. Wilcoxon said, “We’ve contacted them multiple times and of course they say the park isn’t a priority of course like the roadways, and different parts of the city, those are priorities, and of course I agree with that, but as someone that comes here every day with a small dog, you want your dog to be safe, so this is a priority to us.”

A spokesperson for the City of Mobile said the City will be installing a divider wall in the small dog side of the park to temporarily separate the big and small dogs. The City first has to clear debris from roadways before beginning work on parks.

