Double red flags fly in Gulf Shores as severe weather approaches

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Low tide doesn’t look like low tide in Gulf Shores as severe weather approaches Saturday.

Double red flags are flying as heavy surf, sunshine and Man-O-War are washing up on area beaches. 

A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. 

