Double red flags fly in Gulf Shores as severe weather approaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Low tide doesn’t look like low tide in Gulf Shores as severe weather approaches Saturday.
Double red flags are flying as heavy surf, sunshine and Man-O-War are washing up on area beaches.
A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m.
Stay up-to-date by downloading our weather app, and have a plan.
