DoorDash sponsoring NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — The delivery company DoorDash just sponsored its first NASCAR driver, and it’s Mobile native Bubba Wallace!

DoorDash shared this video of a driver delivering a toy car to NASCAR’S only Black full-time driver. The deal is the second big sponsorship Wallace picked up this week, after signing with Columbia Sportswear.

In recent weeks, he also inked deals with Beats by Dre and Cash App.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories