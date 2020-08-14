DoorDash sponsoring NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

(WKRG) — The delivery company DoorDash just sponsored its first NASCAR driver, and it’s Mobile native Bubba Wallace!

DoorDash shared this video of a driver delivering a toy car to NASCAR’S only Black full-time driver. The deal is the second big sponsorship Wallace picked up this week, after signing with Columbia Sportswear.

In recent weeks, he also inked deals with Beats by Dre and Cash App.

