Don’t be fooled… Chuck E. Cheese is selling delivery pizza under a different name

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People across the country are taking to social media to vent. Their gripe? They ordered pizza meant for kids and didn’t even realize it!

Chuck E. Cheese is showing up on delivery apps such as Grubhub but under a different name: Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings.

Locations in Mobile and Pensacola are among those listed under the pseudonym:

Chuck E. Cheese has said the pizza side project has a different recipe, such as thicker crust and extra sauce, USA Today reported.

In case you’ve never been to the kid-friendly pizza chain, “Pasqually” is the chef character who plays drums in Chuck’s band on stage.

Of course, Twitter has really eaten this up.

Chuck E Cheese is selling their food as “Pasqually’s Pizza” on food apps because no one wants to order Chuck E. Cheese pizza for delivery and I think this is nominated as the funniest part of this pandemic — Michael Mark (@mrcoolmike_) May 18, 2020