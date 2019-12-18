Donations pour in after Heisman speech

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow managed to give a big boost to his hometown with an emotional speech at the Heisman ceremony in New York City over the weekend.

Donations have poured in to the Athens County, Ohio food pantry after Burrow told the crowd and a nationally televised audience about the poverty rate in his hometown.

“I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school,” Burrow said as he described southeast Ohio as “very impoverished” citing a poverty rate twice the national average.

Hours after delivering that speech, the food pantry began receiving donations. The organization typically receives $60,000 per year. Since Burrow’s speech, that number has skyrocketed to over $200,000 and counting.

The LSU quarterback won college football’s most prestigious award on Saturday night in a record-breaking landslide.