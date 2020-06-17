Donations needed after fire destroys volunteer firefighter’s home in Baldwin County

ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) – A firefighter in Baldwin County is in need of the community’s support after a fire destroyed his home Tuesday night.

The Rosinton Volunteer Fire Department is collecting donations at 20300 County Road 64 on behalf of the family.

Children’s clothings and furnishings are needed. The children’s sizes are as follows:

Bentley – 5T to extra small, 4 years old
Rosealeigh – 4T to 5T, 3 years old
Jamison – 6-9 months, 9 months old

