Donate to Tornado relief: WKRG telethon with the American Red Cross

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday, February 4 you can help those in North Alabama recover from a deadly tornado by donating to the WKRG and American Red Cross telethon.

Event Summary for Central Alabama

Central Alabama was involved within a warm sector ahead of an approaching cold front during the night of January 25th, 2021, featuring dew points in the low to mid 60s and surface-based instability reaching as high as 1,200 J/kg. Strong wind shear was in place which, combined with instability, favored a risk for severe storms. Upper-level troughing was displaced well toward the northwest, which helped to limit the number of severe storms, with just one or two occurring throughout the event.

The storm that produced the EF-3 tornado was first tracked from near Interstate 55 in Central Mississippi. As the storm moved across Mississippi and into West Alabama, it exhibited episodes of rotation, but none were strong enough to produce a tornado. As the storm entered Jefferson County, its structure underwent organization. A rotational signature quickly matured, with an associated BWER signature on RADAR. A strong tornado was spawned, affecting populated areas just north of Birmingham. This storm continued eastward into Georgia, with additional occurrences of rotation but no additional tornadoes.

This event will be reviewed as the formation of this tornadic storm was particularly interesting given the overall environment. A few small-scale factors, perhaps not present elsewhere, appear to have come together to allow this storm to produce such a tornado.

(This is preliminary information from the National Weather Service)