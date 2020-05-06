DONATE NOW: WKRG and Salvation Army team up for virtual food and supply drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Across Alabama, families are facing tough questions about how they’ll pay bills, buy groceries and stay afloat during this unprecedented crisis. The WKRG Virtual Food & Supply Drive with the Salvation Army is encouraging all of us to help our neighbors by donating money so The Salvation Army can provide much-needed canned food, dry goods, hygiene items, paper products, water, baby formula and diapers and wipes to families in need.

Tune in to WKRG Wednesday, May 6th from 5am – Noon and from 5pm – 7pm to support the drive via our virtual phone bank. To donate call 251-459-6150 or 251-438-1625. You can also donate online here: Click here to donate

As families and individuals are quarantined, The Salvation Army is preparing food boxes. A donation, of any amount, goes a long way: