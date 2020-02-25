Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The oldest son of President Donald Trump has received a permit to hunt and kill a grizzly bear in Alaska.
Officials said Monday that Donald Trump Jr. was granted the permit to hunt north and east of Nome later this year.
Trump applied for one of 27 licenses designated for out-of-state residents in the Nome area.
Director of Wildlife Conservation Eddie Grasser says the remoteness of the location and the amount of marketing likely figure into the lack of interest.
Non-resident hunters killed 11 grizzlies in the area last year.
LATEST STORIES:
- California family spends $50,000 to clone dog that saved their lives
- Legal experts speak out on Harvey Weinstein conviction
- Bill that would abolish Alabama state auditor office set for a committee vote
- More countries enact checkpoints, travel warnings as Coronavirus spreads
- Jefferson County deputy arrested for drunk driving in his patrol car