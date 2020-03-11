Donald Trump endorses Tommy Tuberville on Twitter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville in a tweet Tuesday night.

Trump tweeted Tuberville “was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment…. (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!”

Tuberville is facing former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Jeff Session in a run-off race for the Alabama U.S. Senate seat on March 31.

