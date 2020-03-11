Donald Trump endorses Tommy Tuberville on Twitter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville in a tweet Tuesday night.

Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Tuberville is facing former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Jeff Session in a run-off race for the Alabama U.S. Senate seat on March 31.

