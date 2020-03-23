Domino’s to hire 250 team members in Mobile, Pensacola

FILE – This Oct. 21, 2016, file photo shows a slice of pepperoni pizza on a Domino’s Pizza box in Derry, N.H. Fla. The pizza chain said Monday, April 16, 2018, that its drivers can meet customers at beaches, parks and landmarks to hand over pizza, cheesy bread or chicken wings. In all, Dominos said […]

(WKRG) — Domino’s locations across the Mobile and Pensacola area plan to hire 250 new team members. The open positions include delivery drivers, customer service, assistant managers, and managers.

Across the country, Domino’s locations are providing contactless delivery options. You can apply online here.

LATEST STORIES: