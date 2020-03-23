Domino’s to hire 250 team members in Mobile, Pensacola

(WKRG) — Domino’s locations across the Mobile and Pensacola area plan to hire 250 new team members. The open positions include delivery drivers, customer service, assistant managers, and managers.

Across the country, Domino’s locations are providing contactless delivery options. You can apply online here.

