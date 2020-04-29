Dollar General coming to unzoned property in Fairhope neighborhood

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction recently began on a Dollar General store at the intersection of Twin Beech Road and Boothe Road — on the only corner that’s not within Fairhope city limits.

“There’s nothing the city can do to prevent this, as long as they build it safe and meet the requirements of that code, our building inspectors don’t really have a choice,” said Hunter Simmons, Fairhope’s planning and zoning manager. He says he personally wouldn’t recommend building a Dollar General there but says the city’s hands are tied because the land it’s being built on is in unzoned territory.

Grace Tarver and her mother Anne Morrison live just across the street.

“It’s such a safety concern,” Morrison said. She and Tarver said they’d rather see a park in the space.

“If you come here at school time on schools days like 3:10, 3:15, these streets are packed with kids,” added Tarver. They don’t think the intersection is poised to handle the increased traffic flow that a store would bring.

In a statement, a Dollar General spokesperson told News 5 the store is set to be completed by the fall, and added “We also take competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”

