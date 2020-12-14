SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – With less than two weeks to go before Christmas there’s a lot happening at the Baldwin County Animal Shelter in Summerdale.

“We’re doing half-price adoptions until December 31st. Right now all of the dogs and cats, when you adopt them, are already spayed and neutered. They’ve received their vaccinations, they’ve already been wormed they’ve already received their flea treatment,” said shelter director, Kim Peacock.

Right now 50 animals are at the shelter. Peacock says that’s a good number considering the rough year we faced.

“You know everything has been an obstacle this year for 2020. I’m ready for next year. We have been closed off and on throughout this year because of COVID, but during that time we relied heavily on rescues,” she said.

The dogs are the shelter are in an insulated building and kept out of the weather, but one building remains vacant since Hurricane Sally damaged it back in September.

“By keeping our numbers of dogs and cats getting out of here we were never over-populated in our kennel system,” added Peacock.

Even with numbers low Peacock knows that can change quickly. The euthanasia rate is about one animal a month right now which she says is a tremendous drop.

Now is the time to adopt if you’re looking for a pet for the holidays.

“We’ve got pretty much medium to large ranging from beagles, to hounds. We have a couple of labs, we have a few bully mixes, but we’ve got some really good dogs right now to choose from,” she said.

The shelter is also collecting blankets, dog food and cat food for the animals.

