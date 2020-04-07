Doctors in Greece stage protests, demand additional staff and resources

ATHENS, Greece – Hospital doctors have staged protests around Greece to press demands for the government to hire additional medical staff and use more resources from the private sector.

Doctors and other staff members led the silent demonstrations Tuesday at the front entrance of Greece’s largest hospital in central Athens, wearing surgical and protective gear.

Holding up banners reading “We fight for you. Shout for us,” the doctors said more resources were needed to deal with the pandemic in Greece. The national coronavirus death toll reached 79 on Monday and still remains below the number of fatalities attributed to seasonal flu.

The protests were held outside more than a dozen hospitals, organized by the national hospital doctors’ union. It also had the backing from the Greek Communist Party, which sent lawmakers to several of the demonstrations.

