DNA technology solves 42-year-old cold case murder in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office solved the 42-year-old cold murder of a realtor.



(COURTESY ESCAMBIA COUNTY FLORIDA SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

Recent DNA technology revealed the killer to be Julius William Hill Jr. Deputies say he killed 47-year-old Carolyn Cox Rose on April 7, 1978. She went out to show a home to a potential buyer and failed to return.

Hill will never be tried for this case because he died at Victorville United States Penitentiary in California back in 2007. He was serving 30 years for two bank robberies. Sheriff David Morgan released a statement in response to the cold case.

