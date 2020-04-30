DIY: How to make homemade hand sanitizer!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During the pandemic hand sanitizer might be hard to come across. News 5 Colleen Peterson is going to show you how to make your own hand sanitizer at home!

It is fairly simple to make. The materials you will need are a spoon, 91% rubbing alcohol, cocoa gel, a bowl and essential oil.

The recipe requires 1 part of gel and 2 parts of rubbing alcohol. Pour both of those substances into a mixing bowl. Once you mix those together you can then drop 10 drops of essential oil.

The hardest part is scooping the mixture back into the bottle. If you have a funnel that would be very helpful. If not, you can use a spoon to scoop it back into the bottle.

Then you have hand sanitizer! It is important to stay sanitary during the pandemic. I hope this tutorial was easy to follow and was a success for you as well!