Distinguished Young Women goes digital, contestants not coming to Port City this summer for first time in decades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fifty exceptionally talented and intelligent young ladies competing in this year’s Distinguished Young Women Program will not be coming to Mobile this summer for two weeks. For the first time in the program’s history (63 years), Distinguished Young Women only hold a digital competition. Because of coronavirus, the contestants from all over the country will compete online. The program will be hosting digital finals June 25, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. CST.

Here is an unedited press release from the Distinguished Young Women program.

Distinguished Young Women has made the decision to move the 63rd National Finals to

a digital format amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. By going digital, rather than cancelling,

Distinguished Young Women will be able to award over $100,000 in cash tuition

scholarships during the three-night event. Although the program is incredibly

disappointed to not be able to welcome the participants to Mobile this June, they’re

thrilled to have an option that will allow their mission to continue.

The two preliminary nights and final night of competition will premiere through a free

digital broadcast. Fifty state representatives, all of whom are graduating seniors in high

school, will complete each of the program’s categories through video submissions and

video conferencing. These submissions will be put into a virtual showcase and made

available to viewers nationally. The broadcast links will be found at DistinguishedYW.org

along with any further updates.

Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national

scholarship program which provides $1 billion in scholarships to high school women

each year. Traditionally, after participating at local and state levels, representatives from

all 50 states make a trip to Mobile each summer for two weeks. During that time, these

women tour the city, complete community service, attend workshops and showcase their

intelligence, talents and achievements in front of a live audience at the Mobile Civic

Center with the chance to win more scholarship dollars.

The 50 young women were set to begin their journey to Mobile on June 15. Instead, they

will have the unique opportunity to watch this year’s Distinguished Young Women

National Finals from their hometowns alongside family and friends, all while following

safe social distancing guidelines that may still be in effect when the time comes.



Video courtesy: Distinguished Young Women