Distinguished Young Women compete in oyster-eating showdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Contestants vying to become America’s Distinguished Young Woman competed for a different title.

The annual oyster-eating showdown took place Monday at Wintzell’s Oyster House at noon. Willing participants competed to see who can down the most raw oysters in five minutes.

Madison Dochety of Tennessee won today’s challenge, eating 39 oysters.

The oyster-eating competition is followed by a rib-eating contest at Saucy Q in Mobile on Wednesday, two of a handful of events leading up to the real DYW competition Saturday night. Last week, contestants entertained patients at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital and attended a women’s forum at The University of Mobile.

The Distinguished Young Woman of America 2019 will be chosen Saturday night in a competition at the Mobile Civic Center. Preliminary rounds begin on Thursday.