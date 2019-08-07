Disney Announces streaming bundle with ESPN and Hulu

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Disney is competing with Netflix by offering a bundle to the new streaming service being launched this year.

According to the Associated Press, Disney says it will offer its three streaming services in a package for $13.

The package will include Hulu (normally around $6/month), and ESPN Plus ($5/month), along with Disney Plus. The new Disney Plus service will cost $7/month. So the package will represent a $5 savings.

Disney says the package will launch on Nov. 12, the same day Disney Plus is launching.

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney says its net income fell 39% in the latest quarter. Net income for the fiscal third quarter, which ended June 29, 2019, fell to $1.76 billion, from $2.92 billion last year. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)