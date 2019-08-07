Disney Announces streaming bundle with ESPN and Hulu

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Disney is competing with Netflix by offering a bundle to the new streaming service being launched this year.

According to the Associated Press, Disney says it will offer its three streaming services in a package for $13.

The package will include Hulu (normally around $6/month), and ESPN Plus ($5/month), along with Disney Plus. The new Disney Plus service will cost $7/month. So the package will represent a $5 savings.

Disney says the package will launch on Nov. 12, the same day Disney Plus is launching.

The Walt Disney Company
FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Disney is turning to its own streaming services to compete with Netflix as people drop traditional cable services, and Disney loses revenue from its ESPN and traditional channels. Disney offered more details about its streaming plans in discussing its quarterly earnings results Tuesday.

