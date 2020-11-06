Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee responds to the Florida State Attorney General report on diocesan sexual abuse cases

PRESS RELEASE FROM DIOCESE OF PENSACOLA-TALLAHASSEE

PENSACOLA, FL (November 6, 2020) – The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee has received the Florida State Attorney General’s report on the investigation of sexual abuse cases in the diocese. Of course, our first concern is for the victims of abuse, especially at the hands of clergy and other church personnel. Although it is painful to talk about this issue repeatedly, the suffering and pain from those who were abused are never-ending. We must never tire of assisting those who have been hurt.

The diocese has complied fully with the State Attorney General’s requests. The findings in the report are not a surprise, as the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee has been working diligently to uncover incidents of abuse in the past, just as we have been focused on preventing further abuse – especially since before the norms of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People were implemented in 2002. We remain vigilant and proactive, assuring that the Church is a safe and comforting place for all of God’s people, especially our children and vulnerable adults.

The diocese continues to encourage anyone who may have been abused, or who is aware of abuse, to report it so that we may help individuals in the healing process and better ensure safety for all. Report any concerns or allegations to the authorities by calling local law enforcement or the Florida Department of Children and Families Abuse hotline at 1-800-962-2873 (1-800-96ABUSE). The diocese has experienced and trained counselors available to help persons who have been sexually abused. The Victim’s Assistance Coordinator for the Pensacola/Ft. Walton area is Louis Makarowski, PhD, PA at 850-477-7181; the Tallahassee/Panama City area Coordinator is Dr. James Gagnon, MSW, LCSW at 850-877-0205; and the Hispanic contact is Santiago Molino at 850-627-2350. To report abuse by a bishop, call 1-800-276-1562.

For more information on the diocesan efforts of protecting children, youth and vulnerable adults, visit www.ptdiocese.org/safeenvironment.

