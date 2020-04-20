Digital First: Severe storms move through Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Central Mississippi on Sunday. Power outages are being reported from the storms.

In Lamar County, a possible tornado knocked down trees on Salt Dome Road just north of Smith Road. The county’s EMA said trees and power lines are down across Lamar County.

A trailer was destroyed in Lamar County by a possible tornado at 888 Tatum Salt Dome Road north of Baxterville. There are reports of a tree on a car north of Purvis on Harold Tucker Road at Highway 11.

Officials at the Marion County EMA said there are reports of storm damage in the Sandy Hook area and in Pinebur.

The City of Hattiesburg is dealing with power outages and flooding. A tree is reportedly down on Sullivan Drive near Highway 49.

