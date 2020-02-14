Detour planned for busy Highway 31 in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A detour is planned for busy Highway 31 in Daphne beginning Friday, Feb. 21. The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin installing a drainage pipe crossing on U.S. 31. Traffic will be detoured off Highway 31. Work should be completed by Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Here are the details included in an ALDOT press release.

The project work includes open-cutting both the north and southbound lanes of US-31 between Rita Ave and Wakefield Dr. Crews will then install new drainage beneath the roadway as part of the ongoing widening project. Contractors will close US-31 at the location shown beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 21. All US-31 through traffic, except for local residents, will be detoured onto either US-90 south or SR-181 south. From there, motorists will be able to access I-10 at Exits 35 and 38 in order to get back onto US-31.

The work is part of the US 31 widening project.

