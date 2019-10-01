Destin Fishing Rodeo has huge economic impact on businesses

DESTIN, Fla (WKRG)- The Destin Fishing Rodeo kicked off Tuesday and business owners say it’s a huge economic positive.

The rodeo brings in thousands of people each year from all over the world. Rachael Green works marketing and promotions for AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar says she’s getting ready for a huge crowd once the Rodeo gets started.

“So October is a great month for us because of the 71st annual fishing rodeo,” Green said. “It extends our summer season for about thirty more days.”

Tim Broom is the vice president of Half Hitch Tackle in Destin. Broom’s business supplies the tackle for the fisherman and boaters. He says October is a huge month.

“As far as the rodeo goes for us, our business this month, like when you compare October to November, our business is at least ten times more in October than in November.” Broom said.

The rodeo goes all month and there’s a 5k race next Sunday.