Despite “unsurvivable” storm surge, some won’t leave Lake Charles Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KATC/CNN) — Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning somewhere near the Louisiana-Texas state line.

That means Lake Charles is bracing for potentially the worst storm the city has ever faced.

In Lake Charles, we found a man still boarding up his home.

“We’re locking her down and getting ready. It won’t be the first one and it won’t be our last one.”

Ricky Whaley and his family are boarding up – but not getting out. He’s ridden out the last three storms here at his home.

“Like a freight train roaring for a few hours,” said Whaley. “It’s kind of nerve wracking.”

During the last storm, Whaley’s roof was torn off, but he says he’s prepared. Plus, his son lives next door, his daughter is down the street, and his mom is a block over.

“Momma ain’t leaving so Rick can’t leave her,” he added. “We’re just hunkering down right here.”

Whaley is most concerned about storm surge, where he could see up to nine feet of water.

He says once the lake fills up, the water has nowhere to go.

“God bless us and everybody that’s hanging here.”

