DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state as CDC changes guidance on drug

by: WFLA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The Centers for Disease Control has updated its website to remove dosage guidance on malaria and autoimmune disease drug hydroxychloroquine.

It’s a drug touted by President Donald Trump and other state officials as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 15,698 cases and 323 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

Governor Ron DeSantis said during a press conference on Tuesday that more hydroxychloroquine is arriving to the state.

He said he worked with one pharmaceutical company to get doses of the drug to southern Florida, the area hit hardest in the state by the virus.

A second shipment of hydroxychloroquine, coming from another company, should arrive in the state on Thursday.

“We got a million doses coming to Tallahassee… That will immediately be sent out to hospitals throughout the state of Florida,” Gov. DeSantis said.

However, the updated CDC guidance for hydroxychloroquine is shorter and no longer gives dosage information, details or studies about the drug.

The FDA has not approved the drug to treat coronavirus.

Experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned the administration that the drug is unproven and that there are dangers in promoting it before data backs up its efficacy.

