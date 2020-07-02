DeSantis designates new bridge as General Daniel ‘Chappie’ James, Jr. Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of General Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr. Memorial Foundation announced Thursday Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill designating the Pensacola Bay Bridge the General Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr. Bridge.

The bridge connects Pensacola with Gulf Breeze.

James was born in Pensacola and became the first African American to real the rank of four-star General in the armed forces.

The foundation offered thanks to DeSantis, Senator Doug Broxson, and Representative Mike Hill, for recognizing “our hometown hero.”

The foundation also thanked Pensacola city leaders.

“We are grateful to Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson and Gulf Breeze Mayor Cherry Fitch, Commissioner Chair Lumon May of Escambia County and Commissioner Chair Sam Parker of Santa Rosa County for standing with us and for their enthusiastic and steadfast support,” a media release said.

“We also recognize Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill for his continued military service, wise counsel, and earnest regard for the veterans’ community. We also want to acknowledge the support of Mr. Claude James, son of the General, as well as granddaughter Brittany and grandson Ryan for sharing with the community General James’ family history and legacy of military service. In addition, we recognize Mr. Ellis Jones, President of the Chappie James Museum, local historian Teniade Broughton, and Mr. Cliff Curtis, President of the Chappie James Flight Academy for keeping General James legacy and mission alive.

“We believe this monumental recognition of General James’ life to be a testament of Pensacola’s sincere desire to transform itself into a community worthy of emulation. We hope and pray this new and beautiful bridge beckons a future full of promise, opportunity, and prosperity for our region and its citizens.”

