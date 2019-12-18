Deputies want help IDing Gulf Coast victim of confessed serial killer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi are asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim of a confessed serial killer and are using a sketch drawn by suspect.

News outlets report the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a sketch of the victim drawn by Samuel Little. The sheriff’s office says Little has confessed to the murders of five women from the Gulfport area. Three of the victims have been identified.

The sketch shows a black woman in her early to mid-20s who weighed about 130 pounds and stood about 5-feet tall.

Little started confessing to killings last year and has so far admitted to 93 slayings across 19 states.

PREVIOUS STORY

(CNN/WKRG) – Confessed serial Killer Samuel Little is helping the FBI identify some of his victims. Little has claimed two victims in Pascagoula, Mississippi and confessed to two murders in Mobile as well.

One of the sketches revealed by Little, he claims, is an unidentified victim from Pascagoula.

The Pascagoula victim is a black woman between the ages of 35 and 45 years old. She was killed in 1977 and met Little in Gulfport. The victim may have worked at Ingalls Shipyard.



Officials are releasing their portraits made by little himself. He’s serving life sentences for four murders in California and Texas.

But while in prison, he told investigators that he killed about 90-other people over the years.

Officials have confirmed more than 30 of those killings, but they’re still trying to corroborate little’s claim.

So, they released those pictures, hoping someone may recognize the victims.

The FBI believes Little went after vulnerable women, often involved in drugs or prostitution.

Officials say his earlier drawings helped identify two suspected victims.

If his claims are true, he would be the most prolific serial killer in the nation’s history.