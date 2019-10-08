DEPUTIES: Suspect dresses as doctor to escape hospital

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – PRESS RELEASE: A Fort Walton Beach man with an active warrant for selling opium within 1000 feet of a school was located Monday through a traffic stop by an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in Crestview.

After being arrested on Stillwell Boulevard, 71-year old James “Poppa” Jenkins Jr. complained of chest pain. He was transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center for evaluation. While waiting for discharge paperwork to be completed, deputies say Jenkins emerged from his room dressed as a doctor, wearing blue scrubs and a stethoscope, and tried to run out of the hospital’s emergency room doors. He allegedly ignored the deputy’s commands to stop but was quickly apprehended. Hospital staff say the scrubs did not belong to them. Jenkins told staff someone brought the garb to him. The investigation continues.

Along with the narcotics charge, Jenkins was also arrested for resisting arrest without violence and escape.