ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted in connection to a December homicide.

Trenton Dominic Capri Newkirk, 20, and Isaiah Markeis Sims, 18, are wanted for a homicide that took place Dec. 29, 2020, on the 30-block of Patton Drive. Deputies say they are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.