Deputies searching for person who fled from traffic stop in Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A manhunt is underway along westbound I-10 in Baldwin County near the state line.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says it started as a traffic stop near mile marker 60. Deputies found drugs in the vehicle and the person ran from the scene.

Use caution is you are in the area.

