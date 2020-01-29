BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A manhunt is underway along westbound I-10 in Baldwin County near the state line.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says it started as a traffic stop near mile marker 60. Deputies found drugs in the vehicle and the person ran from the scene.
Use caution is you are in the area.
LATEST STORIES
- Caught on camera: Volcano eruption
- Angler snags apparent live grenade in Indiana river
- Mailman pleads guilty to keeping undelivered mail in storage unit in Virginia Beach
- UPDATE: 2 shot in possible robbery at Shell Station on Airport Blvd. near I-65
- Deputies searching for person who fled from traffic stop in Baldwin County