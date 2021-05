Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) -- During this spring severe weather season, our stretch of the Gulf Coast has seen multiple large hail events. Before we answer the question of why we saw so much large hail in the past couple of months, we have to first break down how hail forms.

In order to have a thunderstorm, you must have warm, moist, rising air. This is called an updraft. The updraft carries rain droplets into the cold parts of the atmosphere and they freeze into ice. The hail stones then collide with other pieces of ice and water droplets to grow in size. Once the hail gets too heavy for the updraft to hold up, it falls down to the ground.