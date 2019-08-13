Deputies search for two men involved in Escambia County home invasion

Escambia County, Fla (WKRG)- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion. Deputies say it happened around 1:40 Tuesday morning. They say two black males wearing masks and gloves kicked in the door of a home on Mckinley Drive.

Two people were inside the house at the time and one of the victims was hit over the head with a gun. The suspects also stole a silver four door Infinity Q45 with a license plate KUEA84.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-7867 .