Deputies search for missing and endangered adult in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and endangered man. 86-year-old Edward Maslanka left his home on John Wayne Circle in Fort Walton Beach around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Maslanka was driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Florida Disabled tag DV2374G. Maslanka’s family says he cannot drive at night. If you have seen Maslanka or have any information, please call 911 or the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.

