Deputies search for missing 78-year-old man in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County are asking for help finding a missing 78-year-old man. Leo Wilson was last seen on November 11 on W. Avery Street. He was on a motorized cart.

Wilson is 5’9″ and weighs about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, tan pants, and shirt.

If you see him please call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.