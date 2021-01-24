Deputies say ‘random’ shooting leaves woman paralyzed in Walton County, $8000 reward being offered for leads

WALTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Deputies in Walton County say a “random” shooting has left a woman paralyzed and an $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Juana Arano was driving down Highway 90 in the evening of Jan. 17 when she was shot at 17 times.

One of the bullets severed her spinal cord, leaving her paralyzed.

Arano was life-flighted to a nearby hospital and is still fighting for her life.

Shell casings, surveillance video, witness statements, along with other forensic work, are still being collected and processed as the sheriff’s office searches for the shooter who remains at large.

“Walton County will use all of its resources to bring this individual to justice,” Sheriff Adkinson with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Arano’s family. Click here to donate.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850 892-8111.