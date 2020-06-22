Deputies say Pensacola man’s alleged Peeping Tom incident not his first time

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested in February for peeking through an Escambia County home’s window is facing new, similar charges.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant says Jamal Brown, who was caught on home surveillance video looking through a window and touching himself on Feb. 6, peeped inside another home in August of 2018.

The warrant says a homeowner told deputies then he had spotted a black man looking through his sliding glass door and touching his groin. The case remained inactive until March, when a deputy reviewed images of Brown’s alleged Feb. 6 incident.

The deputy identified Brown as the same suspect in both cases.

Brown has been charged again with voyeurism and burglary.

