Deputies say man fired 38 rounds from AR-15, arrested for attempted murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG)- Deputies have arrested a man for firing 38 rounds out of an AR-15 and hitting a victim in his left thigh. 22-year-old Joshua Robinson-Williams is arrested for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Deputies responded to the area on Monday in reference to a shots fired call. The victim told authorities he was sitting in his car when he saw Williams come out of the garage with the rifle.

The victim says Williams began firing without any exchange. The victim ran around the car after being hit with a round, and hid behind the passenger’s rear tire until the shooting was over. The victim had a pistol in his glovebox but could not get to it because bullet fragments kept hitting him.

Williams is behind bars with a $400,000 bond.