Deputies: Mom arrested for letting child drive

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — When a Santa Rosa Deputy pulled over a car on Sunday, they didn’t expect to find a child behind the wheel.

The deputy spotted a car swerving on Highway 98 in Gulf Breeze. When the deputy pulled the car over they found the driver was 12 years old. The child’s mother, Francisca Darla Saria, was in the passenger seat and two other minors were in the back seat. The deputy reported smelling alcohol on Saria’s breath.

43-year-old Saria was arrested and charged with permitting an unauthorized minor to drive, child neglect, expired registration, and no proof of insurance.

Saria has since bonded out of jail.