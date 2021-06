ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

On May 21, a burglary took place on the 300-block of West Leonard Street. Deputies say the suspect appears to be a white man driving an early 2000s gold/beige sedan with a sunroof.









If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.