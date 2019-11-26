Deputies arrest 3 men for alleged sexual assault on a minor

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies have arrested 21-year-old By’ Darrius Blount, 23-year-old Kevontarius Richardson and 25-year-old De’ Quan Richardson after they say the men sexually assaulted a child under the age of 12.

Deputies interviewed the victim and she told them when she was between 5 and 7 years old when By’ Darrius Blount and two other men sexually assaulted her. In the arrest report, authorities say during the victim’s forensic interview, she stated the suspect in the incident was Blount.

Deputies say the Richardsons are brothers and Blount is their cousin. The victim was staying with them at the time. The arrest report says the victim was sexually assaulted from 2011-2013.

