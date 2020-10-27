Department of Justice says courts shouldn’t interfere with 2020 Census

FILE – In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit. A top lawmaker says the Trump administration is seeking to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Monday, April 13, 2020 that administration officials also were asking that the timetable for releasing apportionment and redistricting data used to draw congressional and legislative districts be pushed back. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP) — Now that the Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to end the 2020 census count, Department of Justice attorneys say the courts shouldn’t interfere with efforts to meet a year-end deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats by state. The Trump administration attorneys made those arguments ahead of a hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh. The Trump administration says all further court challenges to the administration’s numbers-crunching methods for the 2020 census should be suspended. The Census Bureau aims to turn in apportionment numbers by a congressionally-mandated Dec. 31 deadline. Critics say that’s not enough time.

