Department of Justice says courts shouldn’t interfere with 2020 Census

(AP) — Now that the Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to end the 2020 census count, Department of Justice attorneys say the courts shouldn’t interfere with efforts to meet a year-end deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats by state. The Trump administration attorneys made those arguments ahead of a hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh. The Trump administration says all further court challenges to the administration’s numbers-crunching methods for the 2020 census should be suspended. The Census Bureau aims to turn in apportionment numbers by a congressionally-mandated Dec. 31 deadline. Critics say that’s not enough time.
