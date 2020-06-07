Demonstrators topple confederate monument in Richmond

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A small group of demonstrators have toppled a statue of a Confederate general in the the former capital of the Confederacy, following a day of largely peaceful protests in the Virginia city. A Richmond police spokeswoman says the statue of Gen. Williams Carter Wickham was pulled from its pedestal in Richmond’s Monroe Park on Saturday. She did not know if there were any arrests or damage done to the statue. The statue stood since 1891 in Monroe Park, surrounded by the Virginia Commonwealth University.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories