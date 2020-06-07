RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A small group of demonstrators have toppled a statue of a Confederate general in the the former capital of the Confederacy, following a day of largely peaceful protests in the Virginia city. A Richmond police spokeswoman says the statue of Gen. Williams Carter Wickham was pulled from its pedestal in Richmond’s Monroe Park on Saturday. She did not know if there were any arrests or damage done to the statue. The statue stood since 1891 in Monroe Park, surrounded by the Virginia Commonwealth University.
LATEST STORIES
- Alabama mother accused of beating toddler with a brick, says the devil made her do it
- TRACKING CRISTOBAL: Live Weather Blog
- Alabama health officials say they’ve resolved the issue involving reported coronavirus cases
- Thousands protest police brutality, racial injustice in Jackson, Mississippi
- Demonstrators topple confederate monument in Richmond