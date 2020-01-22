Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg launches new ad, calls for Trump’s impeachment

CODEN, Ala. (WKRG) -- We’re days away from the first Mardi Gras parade of the season. This morning, members of the Krewe de la Dauphine will be preparing their floats for the big event. This is a large parade and a long parade and it takes a lot of work to get it all ready.

The Krewe de la Dauphine attracts thousands of people every year. People camp out for hours along Bienville Boulevard just to see the parade. It’s a community event that brings together families and friends every year. People line the parade route for an extended time with lawn chairs, small grills, and coolers full of food and drinks. While some are local, others travel long distances to be there. It’s a long parade route and a long line of cars leaving the island when it’s all over.