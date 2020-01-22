Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg launches new ad, calls for Trump’s impeachment

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is launching a new impeachment-focused television ad calling on the Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office. The ad will run in 27 states, including several with vulnerable Republican senators and a handful that vote on March 3, known as Super Tuesday. Bloomberg is skipping the early voting states and focusing his efforts on a strong showing in the delegate-rich states that come next. He’s already spent more than $200 million of his own money on his campaign, by hiring staff and running television ads in several dozen states.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories