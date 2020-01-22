Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg launches new ad, calls for Trump’s impeachment

NEW YORK (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is launching a new impeachment-focused television ad calling on the Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office. The ad will run in 27 states, including several with vulnerable Republican senators and a handful that vote on March 3, known as Super Tuesday. Bloomberg is skipping the early voting states and focusing his efforts on a strong showing in the delegate-rich states that come next. He’s already spent more than $200 million of his own money on his campaign, by hiring staff and running television ads in several dozen states.
