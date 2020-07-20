Delta asking passengers unable to wear masks to consider staying home

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Delta says it will enforce its mask requirement more strictly starting Monday.

It says people who can’t cover their faces for medical reasons should consider staying home.

If they do want to fly, Delta will require those passengers to complete a phone health screening first. Delta will use the results to determine if a given traveler can board its aircraft without a mask.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories