Decatur Police searching for missing woman

Tracey Michelle Clemons Lanier (Photo courtesy ALEA)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are searching for a woman last seen a week ago.

Police said Tracey Michelle Clemons Lanier, 51, was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday, April 19 in the area of Elm Court in Decatur.

Lanier is 5′ 9″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white top and white pants.

She was driving a silver 2007 Honda Accord with Alabama license plate 1030BF6 and police stated she may be suffering a condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Decatur Police at (256) 341-4644.

