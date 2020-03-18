Debunking coronavirus misinformation

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –Many of you may have been seeing misinformation about the coronavirus on social media. We’re here at News 5 to debunk that, however long this crisis lasts.

Things like this claim that our own News Director Chris Best debunked just a couple of days ago. This involved the closing of the Winn Dixie in Semmes because of a case of coronavirus.

The claim was that the store was closed because of that. Chris picked up the phone and called the Semmes Winn Dixie, and they answered and they were open, there was no coronavirus case there.

It’s claims like that that people are putting out on the web that is ruining what is substantially factual information for the rest of us.

So we advise if you want to check things out for yourself, go to sites like Fact Check dot org. Or tune in here to News 5 for the most factual information we can bring you day after day.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES: