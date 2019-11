MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Barton Academy in downtown Mobile was once used as a school, a hospital for Union soldiers during the Civil War, and finally, a central office for the Mobile County Public School System. The building has been sitting empty since 2007, and some people believe it is haunted by spirits that have been lingering since the 1700s.

"We had a big white mist that was very prominent and probably the most prominent paranormal experience I've ever had and I'm honestly a skeptic," said anthropologist Lani Kosick.

Skeptic or not, some things just can't be explained.

"I don't want to be in this room. There's something in this room that feels uncomfortable," Kosick exclaimed.

First, let's go back before 'Barton Academy' was built, to the 1700s when the property was empty.