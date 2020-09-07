Death toll from Hurricane Laura rises to 25

LOUISIANA (CNN) — 25 people have now died in Louisiana more than a week after Hurricane Laura devastated the western Gulf Coast.

The state’s Department of Health reported the increase over the weekend.

Officials say a 52-year-old man died from a heart-related illness while moving debris.

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted.

The storm ripped the Texas-Louisiana coast when it made landfall August 27th.

Hurricane Laura also killed nearly two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

