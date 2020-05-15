Death sentence upheld for man convicted of a 5-year-old’s death in Gulfport

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi State Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence and verdict of a Gulfport man convicted in the death of a 5-year-old girl. WLOX-TV reports the Supreme Court affirmed the sentence Thursday against Alberto Garcia, saying “the sentence imposed – death – is proportionate compared to other similar cases..” Garcia pleaded guilty to the 2014 death of Janaya Thompson. Search teams found her body in an abandoned trailer a day after her disappearance and death.

